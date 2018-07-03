Fury over ‘sick’ hunter photo

AN American big game hunter has caused outrage for slaughtering a rare black giraffe during a South Africa hunting trip.

Tess Thompson Talley posted photos of herself posing with the slain creature online about a year ago.

But last month they were picked up by African news outlet Africa Digest, sparking a firestorm on social media.

The photos show Talley, from Kentucky, standing proudly next to a dead giraffe bull.

Her caption read: "Prayers for my once in a lifetime dream hunt came true today! Spotted this rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite a while. I knew it was the one.

"He was over 18 years old, 4000lbs (1814kg) and was blessed to be able to get 2000lbs (907kg) of meat from him."

Hundreds of people have now responded to African Digest's tweet highlighting Talley's original post.

One wrote: "A very sad example of a person who lives for the thrill of the moment, and who has a dreadful sense of entitlement to kill for her own pleasure.

"There are no words to describe how terrible is the deed you have committed."

Another said: "This makes me sick. She is a twisted individual. To kill a beautiful creature like that for what?"

When contacted by Fox News, Talley, from Kentucky, defended the controversial hunt.

She said: "The giraffe I hunted was the South African subspecies of giraffe.

"The numbers of this subspecies is actually increasing due, in part, to hunters and conservation efforts paid for in large part by big game hunting.

"The breed is not rare in any way other than it was very old. Giraffes get darker with age.

