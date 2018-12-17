Menu
Login
The sign begged for the return of the flag. Picture: Meanwhile in Australia/Facebook
The sign begged for the return of the flag. Picture: Meanwhile in Australia/Facebook
News

Veteran’s plea after sick theft

by Ally Foster
17th Dec 2018 6:04 AM

A war veteran has erected a heartbreaking sign out the front of his home after the bullet riddled Australian flag he took when serving in Vietnam was stolen.

The sign was spotted outside of a home in Hawthorne, Brisbane and a picture was shared to the Facebook group Meanwhile in Australia.

"Who ever stole my Australian flag please consider returning it. I have had it since South Vietnam 1965. Reward offered (it has 2 bullet holes in it)," the sign read.

Social media users were quick to share their disgust at the despicable act.

"How f***ing unAustralian … dog act," one person wrote.

"People have no respect anymore," another wrote.

One added: "It's just disgusting why would you steal a flag."

The sign begged for the return of the flag. Picture: Meanwhile in Australia/Facebook
The sign begged for the return of the flag. Picture: Meanwhile in Australia/Facebook

More Stories

australian flag facebook rush hour theft veteran

Top Stories

    New study highlights worth of remnant bushland for Noosa

    New study highlights worth of remnant bushland for Noosa

    News Noosa needs to keep its remaining bushland areas

    How this Noosa grazing land became a unique golf course

    How this Noosa grazing land became a unique golf course

    News Alan's life was one long apprenticeship for Noosa Springs

    Global holster step

    Global holster step

    News Noosa locals take brand international

    Local Partners