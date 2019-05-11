Putin bites dust in ugly ice tumble

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a break during an ice hockey game at Shayba Arena in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Friday, May 10, 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken an ugly tumble while celebrating his team's ice hockey win in Moscow.

Putin scored eight goals in an exhibition ice-hockey game with former NHL players in an event that has become an annual tradition for one of the world's most powerful men.

The Russian leader took to the ice on Saturday morning (AEST) and was in fine form on his skates until the final buzzer sounded.

The 66-year-old came unstuck while skating around the arena during his team's victory lap when he lost track of his surroundings.

While waving up to fans in the crowd, Putin forgot to look where he was going and accidentally skated over a patch of red carpet left on the ice for the post-match presentation.

The contact with the carpet sent Putin flying face forward in a tumble which saw the Russian leader crash hard onto the ice.

He was able to pick himself back up and appeared to be in good spirits after dusting himself off.

The whereabouts and condition of the carpet he tripped on remains unknown.

Putin takes this whole ice hockey thing incredibly seriously.

He was filmed training on the ice in January with a top-level with Russian Amateur Ice Hockey League team.

He also played in another exhibition game in December, where a rink was set-up in Moscow's Red Square especially for the occasion.

Putin donned his usual No. 11 shirt for the cameras.

He's previously used his ice hockey skills for diplomatic reasons, inviting Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko to play on the ice with him.

"It's a good kind of entertainment," Putin told state-owned news channel Russia 24.

"I think this is a well-justified reason [to play hockey]."