Ryan learns new lesson about life

LIFE LESSON: Ryan Stewart, pictured with his children, is now driving a new career while commuting on his postie bike.

A LOOMING mid-career crisis has delivered Ryan Stewart a fresh job start teaching secondary school.

Ryan with his family's support walked away from his long daily grind in construction and commercial real estate to enrol full-time as a student at the CQUniversity Noosa campus.

His wife Bec also enrolled as a CQUniversity primary education student, fitting her part-time study around raising their two young daughters at home.

Ryan and Bec downsized to a small townhouse, and Ryan embraced smaller jobs such as wedding photography, lawn mowing, landscaping and retail.

As a one-car family, Ryan now travels to student-teacher placements at local schools on an old red postie bike, converted to carry a surfboard or his laptop and uni books.

"I was not happy with who I was, and what I was doing,” Ryan said.

"The men I have spoken to feel stuck - they are seeking change without knowing what to do.

"Just like them I had fallen into a rut, but now I am really enjoying learning and challenging myself again... it's the best thing I have ever done to develop myself personally and professionally.”

He and Bec discussed their situation and the best way out of his growing personal dilemma.

"I enjoy helping people and working with those who are disadvantaged. A career in education was something I had often spoken of,” he said.

"My past experience led me to choose health and physical education as one of my majors, and my personal interest in history lead me to my other major. I am very keen to teach these subjects at a secondary level.”

Ryan achieved his goal by doing part-time and casual work, working at a local bottle shop.

Ryan refers to himself as the "bottle-o counsellor” serving up advice for many middle-aged men as well as alcohol supplies.

He spent the first few years after high school travelling overseas and surfing, before becoming a fitness trainer for up and coming junior surfers before working into construction.

Eventually he worked his way up to become a senior manager delivering 'big box' stores which led to commercial real estate and long hours away from his family. and that desire to find his purpose.