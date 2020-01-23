‘Sacrilegious but so crunchy’: Weet-Bix schnitty has landed

TV chef Adam Moore and Sydney's Nel Restaurant executive chef Nelly Robinson have dared risk incurring the wrath of the public by flexing their creative muscles and giving some Aussie classics a twist ahead of Australia Day.

Is it sacrilege or genius?

Moore unashamedly admitted his Weet-Bix schnitty was a serious rule breaker

"It's sacrilege to crumb schnitzel in anything other than fresh breadcrumbs. I've broken that rule and used Weet-Bix, as it is Australia's very own breakfast cereal - it doesn't exist anywhere else in the world. So it's doubly sacrilegious," Moore said.

"(But) breaking the rules can lead to deliciousness. I believe Weet-Bix crumb tastes fantastic. So much crunch!"

Adam Moore's Lamington and Pavlova hybrid dessert

He describes his lamington Eton mess - a take on the English classic - like a pavlova and lamington "fell in love and had a baby".

"I use strawberry jam, whipped cream and coconut flakes to bring the two together," he said.

Robinson, meanwhile, has reimagined a Bunning's sausage sizzle to include pork neck spiced with cayenne, smoky paprika, wrapped in toast with eschalot, tomato and mustard mayo.

Chef Nelly Robinson from Nel Restaurant has reimagined the Bunnings Snag

The British-born restaurateur said while he did not grow up in Australia - and "wasn't a fan of avocado or vegemite" - he was passionate about its produce and local providers.

He is offering his take on classic Aussie grub, including "ice creams at the beach"- smoked eel mousse, waffle cone, native dukkha, caviar and nori, at his Surry Hills venue until April.

The menu supports Australian farmers with $5 from every sitting going towards Rural Aid.

Crocodile Pizza …

AUSTRALIA DAY

With this year's long weekend, there is ample opportunity to wolf down Aussie eats and sink some Aussie beverages.

The Aussie at The Rocks is a clear choice for the day with crocodile san choi bao, a kanga sanga, Caramello Koalacheesecake and $2 Hawke's and VB tinnies whenever the bell rings.

General manager Hugh Gillroy said it was mostly tourists snacking on croc and roo, but the locals are no stranger to their native menu.

"The Aussie is well known for having national animals on the menu, and this is a huge attraction for tourists," he said.

Up the road, The Glenmore will be serving up an Aussie menu oozing with nostalgia including fairy bread, sausage rolls and chip sandwiches.

Cheese and vegemite pizza is back just in time for Australia Day.

The Coogee Bay Hotel is turning its garden into an Aussie wonderland with ping pong table and menu specials including a lamb burger, pavlova and limited-edition cocktails.

Across the harbour at Manly Wharf Hotel, punters can tuck into classic cheese and vegemite pizza (available all weekend) or an Aussie BBQ with sausage sangas 3pm - 5.30pm.

For an multicultural experience perfect for the whole family, Parramatta Park will host an all day extravaganza on January 26 with music from Sheppard, tethered balloon rides, a circus workshop, vintage motor vehicle showcase and of course plenty of food from flame-gilled delights including Filipino Fire Pops, Halal skewers to Aussie and American barbecue.

Chef and co executive of CHUUKA Victor Liong. Picture: Richard Dobson

WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE RAT

Saturday, January 25, is the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the Rat.

As Chuuka executive chef Victor Leong told Delicious Sydney, Lunar or Chinese New Year is all about prosperity, celebration and good luck, and food plays a central role.

"A big part of Chinese New Year is to eat luxurious items but also auspicious items," he said.

"A lot of foods that rhyme with other words that mean prosperity of longevity.

"Symbolic dishes like noodles traditionally grace the table because they're symbolic of long life, wontons or anything orange or golden grace the table because they signify pieces of gold."

The Ratrobats are ready for Lunar New Year 2020. Picture: Liam Driver

Where to enjoy Lunar New Year:

● The Star welcomes close to 30,000 guests per day during the Lunar New Year and as such, their culinary offering is impressive. Toss Chuuka's Loh Sang salad with salmon, kingfish and Hokkaido scallops, the restaurant's variation of the traditional Prosperity Salad made to toss together with loved ones. Or if 2019 was an especially prosperous year, splash out Sokyo's lavish sashimi platter of the highest-grade lobster, caviar, toro, uni and scampi at $628.

Adam Liaw is this year’s ambassador for Chatswood Year of the Rat Festival.

Fat Noodle has plenty of seasonal specials on the menu, including their "prosperity, wealth, fortune and longevity" dishes so you can ingest all the good luck you need.

● Chef and author Adam Liaw, this year's ambassador for the free Chatswood Year of the Rat Festival, said his favourite noodle dishes in the suburb were hakka noodles from 1Ton Noodle and beef ho fun (stir-fried wide rice noodles with beef) from Chatswood BBQ Kitchen.

● Burwood's Lunar New Year festival kicks off February 2 with some of the most authentic food Sydney has to offer. The Chinese barbecue from Way of BBQ, crisp pork and beef tripe from Great Dragon Burwood and Taiwanese snacks from HungryPaulie are a must

The Better Mac burger made by Burger Head in Penrith attracted a cease and desist letter from McDonald's. Picture: AAP

SYDNEY'S FAKE BIG MACS

A Penrith burger joint is in some serious beef with one of the world's biggest fast food giants.

The cheeky lads at Burger Head copped a cease and desist letter from McDonald's over their first special of the year.

"You've seen Maccas bring out their bigger better Big Mac, the Grand Mac … here's our take on things," they wrote in an Instagram post.

"Better Mac … we could list the ingredients but you all know what's in this."

Three days later a cease and desist letter with a golden arches letterhead was posted to the Burger Head Instagram account, with the words "Misuse of McDonald's well-known trade marks" and "confidential communication".

So they temporarily renamed the burger "The Whopper" before landing on the perfect new name - the "Cease and Desist".

The rip off was one of many in Sydney to court controversy - Ze Pickle, whose burgers include Kanye's Mum and the Shut the f**k up burger, introduced its version of the Big Mac six months ago, posting an image to 50,000 Instagram followers.

But no cease and desist for them. "Mac Daddy" has been on BL Burgers' menu on and off for years. And of course in 2018, Burger Urge introduced the Big Pac made with alpaca meat.

Not even McDonald's legal team can keep up with Sydney's burger scene.

POST-LOCKOUT PUB CRAWL

Almost five years later, the lockout laws put in place to control alcohol related violence have been lifted and Sydney businesses are ready to rebuild.

It has been a dark time for venues serving food and drink in the CBD, Kings Cross and surrounding areas, with an estimated 200 businesses closing.

But instead of dwelling on the past, stakeholders are looking to the future.

Mary's Group co-owner Jake Smyth said he was "over the f**king moon," that the lockouts had been lifted and that they were ready to fight to get the city back.

"We have had our arms untied, so we ain't fighting with just our teeth anymore, but we need to have the government fighting not just shoulder to shoulder with us, but ahead of us - clearing the way and setting the entire city for up for success," he said.

‘Over the moon’: From left, Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham, owners of Mary's group, are thrilled the lockout laws over.

His business partner Kenny Graham added: "It's when the sun goes down that we need to shine our own light on what its culture means to us. The investment in transport is huge, investment in a bloody great PR and marketing campaign is where we can begin to tell our own story once again. But the air definitely feels lighter as of today, and for that we say thank you to those responsible."

And it is not just local businesses who will benefit. Minister For Jobs, Investment, Tourism And Western Sydney Stuart Ayres, who was not a part of the government that instated the laws, said getting Sydney's night-life going will inject billions into our economy.

"The removal of the lockout laws is a positive step towards fully embracing a true 24 economy befitting a global city like Sydney," he said.

"Embracing a 24 hour economy is expected to deliver as much as an extra $16 billion dollars in economic activity."

Sliced Detroit Pizza.

THE MOUTH: REVIEW

Sliced Detroit Pizza,

Darlinghurst and Newtown

One of the fun things about food is its creation myths. Like, the story that the sandwich in its modern form was invented by a peckish Earl in the UK who was on a winning streak at the tables and didn't want to get his fingers sticky and mess up the playing cards (the Japanese also have a similar story around sushi rolls being invented as snacks for gamblers).

Buffalo wings are said to have been named not after the animal, but the city in North America where staff and patrons were snowed in at a bar and by some miracle all they had in the kitchen for sustenance were the ingredients for the increasingly popular snack.

And if you've ever heard someone order a steak "Pittsburgh style", they are calling for their meat to be charred on the outside, blood-rare in the middle.

The story goes that the phrase comes from the way that city's steelworkers used to have brought their luncheon steaks in raw and cooked them against hot vats of molten steel.

Recently The Mouth heard another such story, about how in another defunct industrial city - Detroit, once the automaker to the world - they started making pizzas in metal automotive parts trays, something that would bring new meaning to the idea of greasing the pan.

OK, The Mouth hears you asking, but what does all this have to do with anything?

Well, simply this: Some bright spark, or sparks, have decided to open up two (so far) pizza outlets in Sydney promising this Detroit-style pizza.

And if you squint, you can sort of see the rationale.

The fact is Sydney needs more pizza offerings like it needs another light rail line, so anyone trying to break into the market needs a new angle. And they reckon they've found it by way of the Motor City.

Sadly, though, the idea of auto-pan pizza is more endearing than the execution.

The Mouth tried to like this, but fat-crusted, rectangular pizzas simply don't work.

The good bits - a generosity of toppings, and snacks like fried mozzarella sticks to go along with this health food - are overwhelmed by the fact that the geometry of a Detroit pizza makes no sense.

And the crust, sadly, is thick and, while momentarily fluffy while hot, becomes solid and cardboard-like once it's cool.

What's more, you're left with a centre square in a pie that's cut like a tic-tac-toe board, and there's no way to pick that one up without disaster.

Corner pieces are better with two sides of crust (ideal), but everything else is too much work to eat.

Points for trying, but it's all a bit of a flat tyre.

Sliced Detroit Pizza

Locations in Oxford St, Darlinghurst and King St, Newtown

LICENSED: No

CARDS: Yes

OPEN: 11am-10pm Sun-Thurs; 11am-midnight Fri-Sat

PRICES: Slices from $5

VEGETARIAN: Obligatory vegan options available

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Too tight

NOISE: Yes

PRO: Cool story, bro

CON: Can't square this circle

The crunchy Weetbix crumbed chicken schnitzel

A Loh Sang dish at CHUUKA at The Star. Picture: Richard Dobson