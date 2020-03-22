Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CLOSED: Eumundi cafe Birds, Bees and Butterflies has shut up shop.
CLOSED: Eumundi cafe Birds, Bees and Butterflies has shut up shop.
News

Sad end for Eumundi cafe after only six months

Matt Collins
22nd Mar 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER only six short months, the popular Eumundi cafe Birds Bees and Butterflies have closed their doors for good.

Cafe owner Brian thanked the many regulars who dropped in for their daily caffeine fix and a tasty bite to eat.

“It has been incredible the amount of people who have come through,” he said.

“We are very sorry we have had to close.”

The cafe owner did not want to comment on the exact reason for the business closure, except to say it was not because of the coronavirus and the decision was out of his hands.

“We have set this up and it has been very successful,” he said.

“We don’t look at it as though we’ve failed.

“We haven’t failed,” he said.

“We have been successful, it’s just been other people who have failed us.”

Adding to the demise, the Eumundi cafe had recently set up a walk-in bird aviary which was beginning to gain its own following.

“People love the aviary,” Brian said.

“We bring all the handicapped people here and it’s free of charge for them and their carers.

“They would get the birds in their hands and they love it,” he said.

“Unfortunately they will miss out.”

A qualified beekeeper, Brian said he wasn’t thinking too much about what the next chapter in his life looked like.

“I’m going to have a rest for a while,” he said.

“I’ve been here for six months.

“I’ve started at 5am every morning and I’m still here at 7pm each night.

“And I haven’t moved off the property since then.”

eumundi cafe noosa business
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        premium_icon 5 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Sunshine Coast

        News Queensland Health has recorded five new COVID-19 cases on the Sunshine Coast today.

        Oysters the key to regaining our water health

        premium_icon Oysters the key to regaining our water health

        News Noosa oysters reefs a prime example of restoring waterways.

        Music the muse behind latest collection

        premium_icon Music the muse behind latest collection

        Fashion & Beauty A Noosa fashion designer will drop five collection this year inspired by music from...

        Council to waive fees to help businesses survive crisis

        premium_icon Council to waive fees to help businesses survive crisis

        News Noosa Council announces business support package and urges residents to shop...