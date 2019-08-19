‘Sad’: MAFS star’s brutally honest photo
Married At First Sight star Jess Wardrop has opened up about her body image struggles, eight months after giving birth.
The reality TV alum - who appeared on season three of the show, during which she was brutally dumped by "husband" Dave Crisp - welcomed baby daughter Stevie Marianna with new partner Chris Pappas late last year.
While she's clearly loving being a mother, Wardrop admitted in a new Instagram post that she's had trouble adjusting to her new post-birth figure.
Alongside an old bikini photo shoot image published in New Idea, she wrote: "Feels like I'll never get close to looking like this again which makes me sad.
" … Every day I look at my body albeit very quickly and I don't recognise the body looking back at me. The human body is a wonderful thing as it created and feeds and comforts my little love but it also cause me sadness and pain because I don't like it anymore. I can respect it but we are not friends right now."
Not going to lie I miss looking like this :( Feels like I’ll never get close to looking like this again which makes me sad. Don’t get me wrong this was 5 gym sessions a week and a whole lot of meal prep whereas now I sometimes forget to eat lunch and crave sugar because I’m still breastfeeding Everyday I look at my body albeit very quickly and I don’t recognise the body looking back at me. The human body is a wonderful thing as it created and feeds and comforts my little love but it also cause me sadness and pain because I don’t like it anymore. I can respect it but we are not friends right now lol . Thinking it’s time for a PT to bust my but into gear because I have a whole wardrobe of clothes I want to wear again. . . . . #flashback #newidea #fit #healthy #strong #lean #missingyou #sad #reminiscing #photo #photoshoot #summer #fitness #skinny #postpartum #prebaby #sadface #bodypositive #pregnancy #bodypositivity #bodyimage #selfimage #selflove
It's not the first time Wardrop has spoken about the body image issues which can accompany pregnancy.
After announcing she was expecting last year, the TV star took to Instagram with a "moment of truth" about her "huge body struggle".
Not looking for sympathy or for one moment not amazed and grateful for what the human body can do. I just want all those other women pregnant or not, full of hormones, struggling too feel beautiful when society demands that you do. I just feel slightly chubby not pregnant right now lol You are not alone, it’s ok to struggle and it’s ok to cry And please no judgement I’m opening myself up the you guys. . . . . #pregnancy #truth #bodyimage #bodypositive #healthy #life #pressure #justfeelfat #honesty #selfcare #selflove #real #babyfever #pregnant #family #truth
She had worked hard to shed the kilograms following her 2016 appearance on MAFS, after Dave infamously told producers on-camera that he "expected something a little bit different".
Less than a year after the show wrapped, Wardrop triumphantly posted a before-and-after weight loss photo, showcasing her efforts.
Transformation Tuesday!!! Long lasting sustained change can't happen overnight. . . #transformation #tuesday #inspiration #motivated #healthybody #bodyimage #bodyconfidence #healthy #happy #fitness #fitnessjourney #beauty #curvesaresexy #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney
Since giving birth to Stevie, Wardrop has posted shots from inside her gym alongside candid captions about how difficult it can be to get back into a workout routine.
Yep I made it I’ve made myself a kick ass playlist bought a bright AF gym shirt to brighten my mood and I dragged my butt here to get my endorphins Oh yeah and a selfie to prove I came because it doesn’t exist until you check in right??? . . . #fernwood #thinkpink #match #allfemale #gym #fitness #endorphins #training #weights #checkin #selfie #empower #strong #nofilter #postpartumbody #curves