‘Sad news’: Bushtime festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Hamish Doncaster from Byron Bay, Lucas Vignaud from France and Nica Cor from Brazil, get into the spirit at a pervious Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Lachie Millard

Hamish Doncaster from Byron Bay, Lucas Vignaud from France and Nica Cor from Brazil, get into the spirit at a pervious Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Lachie Millard

Bushtime organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel the event, which was due to open Saturday, after Greater Brisbane was put into COVID-19 lockdown.

The camping event was to offer music lovers an alternative to the annual, iconic Woodford Folk Festival which was cancelled last year due to the global pandemic.

With the news from Qld Health this morning of Greater Brisbane (including Moreton Bay Region where Woodfordia is... Posted by Woodford Folk Festival on Thursday, 7 January 2021

In a post to the festival’s Facebook page, organisers formally announced Bushtime

would have to be cancelled.

Shoppers flood Coast stores as lockdown looms

COVID LIVE: Masks mandatory in parts of Qld, more NSW cases

Major festival cancelled as new camping holiday revealed

“This is very sad news and we, like so many of you are so disappointed,” the post said.

“We will be writing to ticket holders this morning about their full refunds for tickets and workshops.

“Over the weekend we hope everyone stays safe and at home so that we can get on top of this outbreak and return to our new normal as quickly as we can.

“Please take care Woodfordians.”

Bushtime was meant to offer an alternative to the iconic Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Lachie Millard

The call came after it was announced Greater Brisbane would go into a three-day lockdown as authorities scramble to contain the spread of the mutant UK COVID-19 strain after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced council areas such as Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton and Redlands, would go into lockdown from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Monday.

Residents in those areas must stay at home except for four key reasons – to leave for essential work, health care, shopping and exercise in your local area – during the lockdown period.

Anyone who has visited Brisbane since January 2 and has now moved on to other parts of the state or country will also be required to quarantine for the next three days.

Bushtime, held on 500 acres of parkland in the Moreton Bay region hinterland, was set to feature artists Emily Wurramara, The Dreggs Music, dirtgirlworld, Sue Ray and Bobby Alu.

Five instalments of the event were held throughout December and January with the latest, a five-night camp, to be held from January 9 to 13 having been cancelled.