Saddling up for tribute to Anzac spirit

The Cooroy Lighthorse tribute troops will be part of the virtual tribute broadcast 10am this Saturday for Anzac Day. PHOT: Kim Davies.

HE LED the re-enactment of the famous Aussie Lighthorse at Beersheba so if anyone was going to ride in to help save the Anzac Day service at Cooroy, chances are Chad Monroe of Cooroy and District’s Historical Troop would be among the fray.

“We normally have horses with us in full World War I uniform at Tewantin, Eumundi and Cooroy,” said Chad who is part of the Australian Lighthorse mounted tribute.

“We normally cover all three services and have a fairly busy Anzac Day and obviously we were disappointed when it was cancelled.

“So I started thinking everything’s moving online, why not have a Zoom style of key people,” he said.

And so like any good counter-attack, he started mustering the troops and the technological know-how, all at the 11th hour for this Anzac Day 2020 Lockdown Edition virtual commemoration service.

“We’ve got some horse footage and I’ll be in World War I as the MC sharing a few thoughts then introducing a few people and just helping it to flow,” he said.

Chad is no stranger to these historic productions to honour our fallen and those who served battle for Australia and New Zealand.

Ready to keep the spirit of Anzac Day alive in Cooroy.

“I went over to the Middle East in 2017 and was a part of the 100th year commemorations of the charge … I led the 100 horses into Beersheba carrying the flag.

“It was very amazing, we had a terror attack the day before which we survived.”

The battle of Beersheba saw the turning point on October 31, 1917 when the 4th Light Horse Brigade charged, using their bayonets as swords, breaking through the Turkish defences and seizing the town. Thirty-one light horsemen were killed in the charge and 36 were wounded.

This Saturday starting 10am and running to 10.45am nothing nearly as dramatic should unfold in what Chad promises to be “a virtual Anzac Day service with a difference”.

The service will feature award-winning Australian Country gospel singer songwriter Steve Grace will share his moving song Unknown Hero from a remote outback station in the Northern Territory.

Aussie bush poet Tony Gunter will perform To the Sun Burnt Ear direct from his current lock down in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chad said padre, “Pastor Crocodile Dundee” Col Stringer, a noted speaker and author of many books including 800 Horsemen: God’s History Makers will address the service.

Member for Wide Bay Mr Llew O’Brien will share some thoughts about the significance of Anzac Day, while the Australian national anthem will be performed by Tanya McFadyen-Bandera.

The New Zealand National Anthem will be sung by Steve and Ainsley Apirana.

Chad said the service will see link “across the ditch” for an address by Mark Appleton of the New Zealand Mounted Rifles.

Chad thanked Mark Price who has assisted with the technology requirements and Anzac Day 2020 Lockdown sponsor Ironbark Trading Company who supplies their Lighthorse gear.