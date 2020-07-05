Broncos stand by embattled Seibold

GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA – JULY 04: Broncos coach Anthony Seibold speaks at a press conference after the round eight NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos at Central Coast Stadium on July 04, 2020 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Anthony Seibold has survived the axe despite his side slumping to a grim low after inexplicably crashing to their sixth consecutive defeat against the lowly Warriors in Gosford.

As they did last weekend, the club's board came out in defence of their coach despite the club being without a win in in 106 days.

Alex Glenn is comforted after Brisbane Broncos’ defeat to New Zealand.

"Today is about reaffirming my support for the coach," Broncos boss Paul White told media on Sunday morning.

It comes after players were reduced to tears after a disastrous 26-16 loss to New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.

Brisbane Broncos board has backed coach Anthony Seibold after Saturday’s loss to New Zealand Warriors.