‘Safe to go home’ for all residents

DEVASTATED: The heartbreaking remains of what is left of Brian and Beau Williams' Cooroibah home.

ALL remaining residents evacuated during the Noosa bushfires, including Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek, may return to their properties as conditions are now safe.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said it was “fantastic news” for residents.

“All evacuees can now return to Cooroibah and the Ringtail Creek area,” Mr Wellington said.

He congratulated everyone involved in the “mammoth” effort to save homes and lives.

“These guys are absolute heroes and I don’t have the words to describe the fantastic job that has been done over the past week,” he said.

“It’s a pretty mammoth effort and a fantastic job.”

All but one home was saved as well as several sheds and cars, which caught alight in the blaze.

“Overall many thousands of hectares were brunt, around 8000 residents were evacuated.”

“A couple of those sheds I believe may have been homes for people, nevertheless the amount of the damage is fairly minimal considering the scale of this.”

Mr Wellington said while people are allowed home, the threat was far from over for the entire region.

“People should from here on in be really aware of their actions outdoors and be aware that these fire conditions will continue for some time.”

For evacuated residents, police will be present during the return and will continue to actively patrol fire-affected areas to mitigate crime and protect property.

There are no reports of theft of property, however any residents who return home and suspect criminal activity or feel they may be unsafe are urged to contact police.

Tourists are reminded to please stay away from the affected zones and allow members of the community to safely and promptly return to their residences.

“Police and emergency services would like to thank all members of the Noosa community for their understanding and corporation,” a Queensland Police statement said.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and keep updated with the below messaging systems.”

For anyone not wanting to return home, Noosa Leisure Centre is still open for evacuees.