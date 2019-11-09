‘Safe to go home’ for some evacuees

AT LAST there is good news for residents in parts of Tewantin who have been displaced by the volatile bushfire conditions.

Noosa Council has just announced that the Queensland Police Service has authorised a return home for fire evacuated residents outside their declared exclusion zone.

This includes old Tewantin, Parklands, and Daintree Estate.

However, the QPS advises that “due to the continuing fire situation and unpredictable fire threat residents in Noosa Banks, Noosa North Shore and areas of Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek already evacuated will not be able to return, as conditions are still too dangerous”.

McKinnon Dr is still closed north of Yellowood Close to Louis Bazzo Dr.

Evacuation centres are still open at Noosa Leisure Centre at Wallace Park, The J at Noosa Junction, Christian Outreach Centre, Noosaville and Cooroy Library,

The council thanked “everyone for your patience”.