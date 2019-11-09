Menu
Login
The Queensland Police road closures.
The Queensland Police road closures.
News

‘Safe to go home’ for some evacuees

Peter Gardiner
9th Nov 2019 4:38 PM

AT LAST there is good news for residents in parts of Tewantin who have been displaced by the volatile bushfire conditions.

Noosa Council has just announced that the Queensland Police Service has authorised a return home for fire evacuated residents outside their declared exclusion zone.

This includes old Tewantin, Parklands, and Daintree Estate.

However, the QPS advises that “due to the continuing fire situation and unpredictable fire threat residents in Noosa Banks, Noosa North Shore and areas of Cooroibah and Ringtail Creek already evacuated will not be able to return, as conditions are still too dangerous”.

McKinnon Dr is still closed north of Yellowood Close to Louis Bazzo Dr.

Evacuation centres are still open at Noosa Leisure Centre at Wallace Park, The J at Noosa Junction, Christian Outreach Centre, Noosaville and Cooroy Library,

The council thanked “everyone for your patience”.

fire latest noosa fire emergency noosa north shore
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP Sandy praises huge efforts to ‘save the day’

        MP Sandy praises huge efforts to ‘save the day’

        News Noosa fire emergency situation changing with the wind.

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        What you need to know about QLD bushfires

        News 'We’ve got 36 fires happening across Queensland'

        Fears of fire threat worsening as wind change likely this morning

        Fears of fire threat worsening as wind change likely this...

        News Noosa fire emergency as a fresh warning issued this morning.

        Premier visits Noosa fire victims as mayor confirms vehicles lost

        Premier visits Noosa fire victims as mayor confirms vehicles...

        News Noosa fire emergency sees Premier arrive to visit victims.