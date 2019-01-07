Safety assessment for Cooroy Noosa Rd

STUDY: TMR will assess the speed limit at Swift Dr-McPauls Rd intersection, among other concerns.

A SPEED reduction on the road coming out of Cooroy past Swift Dr might become a reality this year.

The 90km/h speed limit along Cooroy Noosa Rd is one of a number of safety issues to be considered by the State Government.

Transport and Main Roads is undertaking a $200,000 planning study of the road, which will focus on all aspects of the road's safety given the traffic levels and numerous crashes.

The study will focus primarily on the stretch of road between Cooroy Connection Rd (Elm St) and Gyndier Dr, the site of Noosa Hill Climb.

"The local community has raised safety concerns and this study is the first step to address these issues,” Acting Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Ryan said.

"It will identify what improvements may be considered for future funding submissions and it is expected to be complete this year.”

Mr Ryan said Transport and Main Roads was also reviewing the overall speed limit situation on the section between Cooroy and Tinbeerwah.

Further details about the planning study for Cooroy-Noosa Rd can be found online at www.tmr.qld.gov.au.