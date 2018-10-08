Safety barriers all the way

SAFETY improvements are continuing on the Bruce Highway, with barriers being installed at locations south from Beerburrum through to Cooroy.

A contract has now been awarded to Doval Constructions (Qld) Ltd to install safety barriers on the outer shoulders of the Bruce Highway, as part of the joint Australian and Queensland governments' Bruce Highway Safety Package.

Transport and Main Roads North Coast District Director Leah McKenzie said the next package of works involved installing safety barriers on the outer shoulders in addition to the guardrail currently being installed in the highway centre median.

"The works are funded through the Bruce Highway Safety Package, which is committed to upgrading high-risk safety locations across the entire length of the highway,” Ms McKenzie said.

Ms McKenzie said she was pleased to see several Queensland-based contractors had submitted tenders to undertake the works for the barrier installation contract.

"Contractors are already working to install barriers in the centre median and the outer shoulder barrier works will now start,” she said.

"All works are scheduled for completion in mid-2020, weather permitting, with an average of 273 direct jobs supported during the project.

"Works are being undertaken at night due to the high volumes of traffic during the day.”

Priority access and entry through the work sites will be given to emergency vehicles.

Roadworks can add unexpected time to your journey and motorists are encouraged to plan their trip and check

TMR's QLDTraffic website for up-to-date, reliable and accurate traffic and travel information at www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

For more information about the project, visit TMR's website at www.tmr.qld.gov.au.