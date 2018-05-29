Safety gets smarter as the CCTV overhaul is bank-rolled

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Keeping a safety watch in Hastings St is going to get more sophisticated thanks to new CCTV equipment. INSET: Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Keeping a safety watch in Hastings St is going to get more sophisticated thanks to new CCTV equipment. INSET: Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll. Geoff Potter

NOOSA'S CCTV security camera network is to receive a more than $150,000 boost to update its street surveillance system, which will be able to "read” number plates.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien made the application under round two of the Coalition's $40 million Safer Communities Fund.

"The funding will replace the ageing and outdated CCTV equipment with new cameras and number plate recognition technology along Hastings St and the bus terminal area,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Noosa is a tourist destination of national and international standing and visitor numbers to this area have increased by 29 per cent over the past three years, proving its track record of success. Providing an even safer, reassuring environment will further enrich visitors' experiences.

"Safe communities are strong and prosperous and the best way to make communities safer and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour is to prevent it from happening.”

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the new CCTV system would help police with their work.

"The Hastings St precinct's crime rate is low but having this new technology will ensure police will have a powerful investigative tool if and when needed,” he said.

Hastings Street Association spokesman Shane Harvey said was in favour of the new system.

"This project will provide residents and visitors added peace of mind as they enjoy the Hastings St precinct,” he said.

"I thank Noosa Council for their collaboration in the grant application and the Federal Government for this significant investment.”

Last, year at the time of the funding application, the Noosa News reported police officer-in-charge Snr Sgt Ben Carroll as saying "there is far better equipment out there that we could be using (on Hastings St)”.

Sgt Carroll said the next step was to install CCTV at Noosa Junction to combat delinquent behaviour.

Back in late 2011 the street switched on its stage two $140,000 CCTV surveillance system in time to help bolster resources for New Year's Eve celebrations.