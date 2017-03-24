Safety lights for school welcome

ANY parent who has seen the school crossing "lollipop ladies” braving busy traffic may appreciate why Eumundi State School families are breathing easier thanks to their new flashing safety lights.

Eumundi parent Paul Curtis, whose two children attend the school, is relieved that their wait to have this extra level of crossing safety is finally over.

"I think it's a wonderful initiative. It's been a little bit of time coming,” Mr Curtis said after the two sets of solar powered crossing lights and a third bright sign worth $35,000 all up began operating. On hand were parents, school principal Mick Connors and Noosa MP Glen Elmes who has helped secure the safety initiative.

"It's been really good that Glen has supported the school and the town because Eumundi is growing continually,” Mr Curtis said.

"We've got a significant increase in the population of the school. We're up to about 630 children.”

And while Mr Curtis said the lollipop ladies did a wonderful job, they appreciated the additional help to make drivers stop.

"It's great now that we've got the flashing signs to alert motorists to the fact that we are all here,” he said.

Mr Elmes said the safety lights are prioritised "so when we first went to the Minister about it, there were a lot of other schools in front in terms of dangerous road conditions”.

"We had to go back a couple of times and keep on applying. One of the other schools that are looking at it, is Noosaville State School and I'm still trying to get that through,” Mr Elmes said.

Mr Curtis said said another supervised crossing on Caplick Way would be installed in the near future.

School principal Mick Connors said a new crossing would "just another added bonus to the safety for the kids.”