Safety net of hospital volunteers falls short

NOOSA Hospital is experiencing a shortage in locals putting their names forward to join a volunteers wait list.

With volunteers always coming and going the wait list is vital to ensure the important role of being a friend to a patient is never empty.

A recent review of the list dwindled numbers down dramatically with many who had put their name forward in the past either no longer living in the area or no longer interested.

Volunteer co-ordinator Helen Gunderson has given her time at Noosa Hospital for two years, and prior was on the wait list for two years.

"The wait list is much shorter now,” Ms Gunderson said.

"I am helping to get people aware of the need for volunteers.”

With a friendly smile a must, a volunteer role requires someone who can provide company to patients and has community at heart.

"We are looking for someone who wants a commitment and feel they are doing something for the community,” Ms Gunderson said.

"It's rewarding. Most people say the longer I stay the more I enjoy it.”

Duties can include taking newspapers and books to patients, greeting patients and visitors at the main entrance or just having a chat.

"It's a relaxed, informal and sincere environment and contributes to the well-being and comfort of patients.”

Anyone interested in joining the wait list can contact Noosa Hospital and ask for Helen Gunderson.