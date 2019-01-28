Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga dealt a blow at SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga missed out at today's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

A STAR Is Born actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have been dealt a blow at the SAG Awards today, after Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek beat him to a gong.

Malek won the category for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

He was also up against Christian Bale from Vice, Viggo Mortensen from Green Book and John David Washington who starred in BlacKKKlansman.

Cooper's loss makes the Oscars race anyone's guess after Malek took the Golden Globe and Bale won the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actor.

Lady Gaga lost out to Glenn Close for The Wife. They were up against Emily Blunt of Mary Poppins Returns, Olivia Colman from The Favourite and Melissa McCarthy from Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Gaga will face off against Close, Colman, McCarthy and Yalitza Aparicio for the Best Actress Academy Award. She is also nominated for Best Original Song Oscar.

Their film A Star Is Born also lost to Black Panther in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The cast also beat BlacKKKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Rich Asians.

It comes after Alan Alda has been given a standing ovation.

The legendary actor of M*A*S*H fame was given the SAG Life Achievement Award by Tom Hanks.

He came to the stage with a massive round of applause as the room stood up, and he told the audience it was "hard to describe what it feels like to see my fellow actors, colleagues, heroes" in front of him.

Alda had a powerful message about trying to see the world through other people's eyes: "Actors can help, at least a little, just by doing what we do."

"Let's have fun, let's keep searching," he said.

"We can't solve everytihg but it wouldn't hurt."

Earlier, Australia's Margot Robbie lost out to Emily Blunt in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in the period drama Mary Queen of Scots.

The other nominees were Amy Adams (Vice), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).

Host Megan Mullally of Will & Grace fame also made jokes about this year's film nominees in her opening monologue.

"They cast black people in Black Panther…Asian people in Crazy Rich Asians…and a Green Book in Green Book," she said.

Mullally also mentioned Lady Gaga, telling her from the stage: "Honey, you are crushing it." She said that in addition to her nominated role in A Star Is Born, and having a Las Vegas residency, she also does Mullally's eyeliner.

She also shouted out to Emma Stone, who just turned 30.

"Our condolences ... looking forward to your reverse mortgage loan commericals," she said.

In announcing the first award with Alec Baldwin, Mullally asked him to "give it to her" in what was meant to be a jokey sexual tone that viewers felt was cringeworthy.

One person on Twitter described it as "very bizarre sexual back and forth", while another suggested it was "ridiculous".

The show kicked off with its traditional collection of actors discussing their craft, including Mike Myers, Yara Shahidi and Geoffrey Owens, the Cosby Show actor who said his side job working at Trader Joe's has actually worked out pretty well.

Darren Criss has won best male actor in a TV limited series for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, beating Hugh Grant, Bill Pullman, and Anthony Hopkins. "Boys, we got nominated with Anthony Hopkins," Criss said.

"That's a feather in my cap I never could have imagined."

Oscar-nominated Mahersala Ali won male actor in a supporting role for Green Book.

"The more I'm fortunate and blessed enough to do this work, the more I need the rest of you in this room," Ali said thanking co-star Viggo Mortensen "for making me better."

The SAGs celebrate a 25th anniversary today, with some of Hollywood's biggest names vying for a gong.

FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS BELOW:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKKKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife - WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKKKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Richard E Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place - WINNER

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Star is Born

Black Panther - WINNER

BlacKKKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora - WINNER

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark - WINNER

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve - WINNER

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WINNER

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

This Is Us - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Barry

Glow

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Glow - WINNER

Marvel's Daredevil

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther - WINNER

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Alan Alda