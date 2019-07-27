Sail home to nautical charm

UPCYCLE: Coastal Vintage's Sally Oulton talks coastal charm and gives her best winter home decorating tips.

UPCYCLE: Coastal Vintage's Sally Oulton talks coastal charm and gives her best winter home decorating tips. Contributed

FROM working on private super yachts sailing the world to bringing her design dream to life here in Noosaville, Sally Oulton's passion for nautical style is on course.

Coastal Vintage is the hub of Ms Oulton's work where she is able to share with customers her love for coastal and nautical homewares and antiques.

Ms Oulton, a mother of two girls, has now been running her store for almost five years after its humble online beginnings, and employs other local mums part-time.

"The store is filled with unique coastal and nautical vintage style home decor, sourced locally and across the seven seas,” Ms Oulton said.

"It's a place where you can find something different and unique to decorate your home with and not the usual 'run of the mill'.”

Ms Oulton said she enjoys finding one-off pieces somebody will take home and love for themselves.

"I love the finding, the excitement you get when finding something. And then the customer comes in and they fall in love with it,” she said.

Currently her favourite in-store items are antique wine bottles from France during Word War II, known as demijohns, which Ms Oulton came across on a trip to Indonesia.

As well as from its warehouse, Coastal Vintage sells a majority of items online to overseas buyers in The United States and United Kingdom.

With many customers looking to be more sustainable with their furniture and homeware purchases Ms Oulton said antique coastal decor offered the best of both worlds.

"People are sick of that throw-away society.

"(Coastal vintage) pieces have that coastal or nautical relaxed feel with old-school charm.”

Ms Oulton has shared her top winter decorating tip:

"Upcycling. Paint dated furniture with paints like Jolie Home to make it contemporary again or to give a fresh new look.

"We have had quite a few customers who were going to throw out 1990s pine furniture but instead have painted it with Jolie paints and now have a fresh new piece in their home.”

Coastal Vintage will hold a painting workshop on August 9 from 9.30am-noon at its Gateway Dr warehouse.