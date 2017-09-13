Sailability marks success with regatta finale

WELL DONE: People cheer on the winners at the Sailability regatta.

SAILING on the Noosa River on a pleasant sunny day would be anyone's idea of paradise, but it's particularly special for members of Sailability.

People with a disability have been taking part in the sailing program once a week for six months this year at the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club.

On Thursday, Sailability celebrated the end of another successful season with a sailing regatta.

"The sensory experience from getting out on the water is what they enjoy," Sailability coordinator Ken Plunkett said.

"On the water, wind in the hair, salt on the face - it's wonderful.

"The program started on the second of March, this is the finale."

Mr Plunkett said every year the program's popularity increases.

"This is the eighth year (for Sailability), it's just growing all the time," Mr Plunkett said.

"This year we have 29 sailors with a disability taking part.

"This is the highest number we've had."

A group taking part in the Sailability regatta. Amber Macpherson

Mr Plunkett said volunteers, staff and sailing instructors all pitch in to help the program run smoothly every week.

"Each boat is controlled by a qualified sailing instructor from Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club," Mr Plunkett said.

"They're quite confident and it's always safe for everyone.

"From the staff's point of view, my point of view, the volunteers, they get a buzz out of it."

Local disability support groups Sunshine Butterflies and Noosaville Endeavour had members taking part in the program, as well as people from Spiral Inc Nambour and a number of independent sign-ons.