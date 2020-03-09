Sailing without water ‘a real hoot’

Racing away for a tactical yachting win without once getting wet.

AHOY there you landlubbers … you don’t have to travel half a continent to enjoy being left high and dry in yacht race minus the water.

Those who always wondered what being up a dry creek at the famous Henley on Todd Regatta at Alice Springs is like, the answer is a lot closer to hand in the Mary Valley.

The Imbil Easter Carnival, just up the road from Noosa Shire has land “yacht racing”, fire fighters with no emergency and a plenty of country hospitality.

Organisers are looking for teams of four to register for the Yabba Regatta which offers $500 prize money and a prestigious cup.

They will be out to trounce inaugural cup winners the Mary Valley Stags Rugby League Club in the land-based event where teams haul their homemade nautical creations and race each other through the streets of Imbil, around hurdles and with handicaps.

Businesses, sports teams, groups and friends from across the Gympie region and beyond should get a team together, build a “yacht” and come out to the Mary Valley to have a ton of fun.

While the cup is open to those aged 16 and over, the youngsters can have a go too with the dinghy category for teams of two aged 9-15, and the rubber duckies for 5-8 year olds.

Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce started the carnival last year to showcase local businesses and the natural beauty of the region. The chamber was unprepared for its success, with the Regatta packing the main street on the day.

Other signature events include the Fire Fighters Challenge and food, art and local markets.

The Firefighter’s Challenge puts teams through the paces that our local fireys are expected to perform; see if you are up to the challenge. Guidelines are available on the festival website.

Musicians will keep the crowds entertained with the MC, Bronco Jensen, keeping everyone informed. Market stalls will line the streets and there will be lots to see and do.

An artisan market will feature local artists’ work and the Kids Zone will keep the little ones happy with games of all sorts while parents put their feet up and relax.

Pop up activities like the “Git Up Dance Challenge” are open to anyone wanting to dance in the street. There may even be more with other famous dances like “Nutbush City Limits” and “the Macarena”— who knows?

Follow Imbil Easter Carnival on Facebook and Eventbrite or visit www.imbileastercarnival.com.au