Saints captain thanks Noosa during 'bittersweet' departure

Jarryn Geary of the Saints has penned a letter thanking the people of Noosa. Picture: Michael Willson.

Saints captain Jarryn Geary has penned a letter to the people of Noosa to show his team's appreciation and gratitude for the shire's hospitality over the past three-and-a-half months.

"While we are looking forward to our own beds and seeing loved ones in Victoria, there are certainly mixed emotions to be leaving Noosa," he said.

Jarryn Geary is tackled by Matthew Parker during a St Kilda Saints AFL training session on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Albert Perez.

The club was given less than 48 hours of notice before departing Melbourne in July and arriving at Noosa's RACV Resort in a desperate attempt to keep the AFL season going.

What was initially supposed to be a 32-day campaign evolved into more than 100 days in the tourist hub.

"For me, it was a morning swim and takeaway coffee from Sails, walks out to Hells Gates, and a little bit of fishing on our days off," Geary said.

"For others like Dan Butler and Brad Hill, it was surfing out on the point and coffees from cafe Le Monde."

COVID-19 made the season one to remember, but the Saints captain had extra special reasons to celebrate.

Geary said Noosa was always a family favourite holiday destination, but after reaching 200 games this season and welcoming a new baby boy to the world, it would always hold a special place.

"For my wife Emma, my daughter Harriett and me, with everything that has happened this year, it has become a place that will always hold a special place in our hearts," he said.

"Not only is it where we set ourselves up as a club to return to the AFL finals for the first time in nine years, it is where we welcomed our little boy Freddie into the world."

Jarryn Geary of the Saints gets chaired off the ground after game 200. Picture: Michael Klein.

Geary paid special mention to the Noosa Dolphins, Noosa CrossFit and the Noosa Tigers Football Club, where the players did the majority of their training.

And to the staff at RACV Resort who, according to the captain, would be proudly wearing their Saints scarfs for many seasons to come.

"I know we have converted a few Saints fans among the staff, and hopefully the entire town felt a little bit of ownership of how we performed this year," Geary said.

"We wouldn't have achieved anything if weren't for you and the Queensland Government allowing us to relocate to complete the season."