Sale reaches new heights

IT'S the highest price ever paid for a residential property in Coolum.

A six-bedroom, four-bathroom house with wet-edge pool and magnificent northerly coastal views has been sold after auction for $3.58m.

The sale of 31 Pacific Heights Ct, conducted by Belle Property Noosa and Coolum co-principals John Stamp and Ben Radcliff, has seen the property go to Sunshine Coast buyers.

The auction, held at the end of last month, saw bidding reach $3.050m before the auctioneer declared the property would be listed at $3.69m.

That prompted discussions with those at the auction but the eventual buyer was not in a position to bid on the day.

John Stamp said it was a case of a clever seller meeting the market.

"It's difficult to judge what the sale means for Coolum because the home does not have a lot of peers in the suburb.

"It does give confidence to owners with substantial homes,'' he said. "They can see the top levels of pricing and reduces somewhat the risks of over-capitalising in Coolum.

"I think the $2m-plus homes in Coolum that offer good value but that had trouble transacting in the past will now have some sales that under-pin that market and give the buyers confidence.''

About 50 people attended the auction of the property that offered 1200sq m under roof over four levels and views north to Sunshine Beach.

The property has a 3000-bottle wine cellar, gym and garaging for 12 vehicles.

"I was dumbfounded at first time I stepped into this room and enjoyed that view,'' Mr Stamp said.