Sales hot for wildlife calendar

THE threatening bush fires last Friday seemed to heat up enthusiasm for Will You See Us Again? — a 2020 calendar featuring wildlife facing extinction.

Profits from the calendar and sale of various original artworks are being donated to saving the lives of local birds and animals at the RSPCA’s Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Sales were brisk at the launch at Wallace House of the calendar, the work of a local group of artists from the Pen, Pencil, Pastel and Paint group at Noosa Arts and Crafts.

The calendar costs $15 and may be purchased at Noosa Arts and Crafts, Wallace House.