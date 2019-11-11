Menu
HELPING WILDLIFE: Calendar artists Jennifer Woodhouse, Kaye Miller, Jo Fagan and Kerri McDonald. Photo: Ann Milland
Sales hot for wildlife calendar

Jim Fagan
11th Nov 2019 11:15 AM

THE threatening bush fires last Friday seemed to heat up enthusiasm for Will You See Us Again? — a 2020 calendar featuring wildlife facing extinction.

Profits from the calendar and sale of various original artworks are being donated to saving the lives of local birds and animals at the RSPCA’s Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Sales were brisk at the launch at Wallace House of the calendar, the work of a local group of artists from the Pen, Pencil, Pastel and Paint group at Noosa Arts and Crafts.

The calendar costs $15 and may be purchased at Noosa Arts and Crafts, Wallace House.

