Menu
Login
Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Brenda Strong GLA180413EGGS
Health

Egg recall as 23 diagnosed with salmonella

by AAP
8th Sep 2018 11:02 AM

CONSUMERS in Sydney are being told to avoid Glendenning Farms eggs after 23 people were diagnosed with food poisoning from Salmonella enteritidis.

The NSW Food Authority is working with NSW Health to investigate the cases which occurred in a cluster and says the company, Eggz on the Run, is undertaking a voluntary recall of the eggs.

Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them for a full refund.
Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them for a full refund.

Salmonella enteritidis symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, usually about six to 72 hours after the contaminated food is eaten.

Consumers have been advised to either bin the eggs or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Proof of purchase for a recalled item isn't required.

Related Items

editors picks eggs recall salmonella

Top Stories

    5 things to do at the Noosa Show

    5 things to do at the Noosa Show

    News Big pumpkins, little horses, fairy floss and rides - it's all at the 109th annual Noosa Show

    Get involved in Dementia month

    Get involved in Dementia month

    News Advisory meeting open to public

    Wearing of art with real style

    Wearing of art with real style

    News Runaway Art graces Eumundi hotel

    Engineering our future with biospheric bent

    Engineering our future with biospheric bent

    News Noosa bio leader to speak at major conference

    Local Partners