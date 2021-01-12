Salmonella fear in Woolies product
The fear of salmonella contamination has prompted Woolworths to recall its coleslaw.
The Woolworths Coleslaw 110g, 250g, 400g and 800g plastic tubs have been available at supermarkets and metro stores in NSW and the ACT, as well as some stores in regional Victoria.
Affected tubs have use by dates from January 12 to January 21.
The NSW Food Authority warns products with potential microbial contamination may cause illness if consumed.
"Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund," the authority said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Woolworths said the recall only affected products with a site code represented by the letter S after the use by date.
"Woolworths takes product safety seriously and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this recall," the company said.
Customers can call 1800 103 515 for more information.
Victorian stores affected by the recall:
White Box Rise
Lavington
Bright
Albury Central
Benalla
Wodonga
Mooroopna
Epsom
Golden Square
Yarrawonga Central
Bendigo Market Place
Kerang
Cobram
Thurgoona
Swan Hill
Lansell Plaza
Shepparton
Kyabram
Echuca
Kennington
Shepparton East
Corowa
Wangaratta
Moama
Seymour
Northland
Airport West
Originally published as Salmonella fear in Woolies product