Salvos put on a community feed

EACH month the local Salvation Army holds a CAMEO community lunch inviting people to come together.

Complete with a freshly cooked meal, tea, coffee and friendly company, anyone is welcome to drop in for a feed to "come and meet each other”.

Noosa Corp cadet Steph Savage said the invite extended to everybody, with the idea to bring the entire community together.

"The lunch is not necessarily for those doing it tough in our region but for those across the board,” she said. "It's somewhere people can come to build friendships as we have a lot of lonely people in our community who are shut in.”

Cadet Savage said it gave people a chance to feel part of a family, regardless of whether they were part of their church group.

"Most people come every month,” she said

The Noosa branch turns to a giant mess hall as each month a different cuisine is on offer to take people on a culinary experience around the world.

"We've done English, Italian, Indian, Mexican,” Cadet Savage said.

"Food is the catalyst of life and brings people together.”

Salvation Army volunteers prepare the food all morning to serve to the many long tables of people.

One regular attendee, who wished to remain unnamed, said he loved coming and enjoyed meeting people.

"It's fantastic for the needy and people who have no one to talk to,” he said.

Held on the third Tuesday of every month, the next community lunch is on September 18, 12.30pm at 6Bartlett St, Noosaville. It is a free event.

"This is our way of showing we care for people,” Cadet Savage said.