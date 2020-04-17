Menu
Sam Armytage back behind the Sunrise desk

by Jonathon Moran
17th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
Sam Armytage will return to Sunrise duties from Monday.

The TV host has had an extended five-week break due to coronavirus, exercising extra caution because she suffered from a respiratory illness following the bushfires over December and January.

Industry speculation though has focused on why Armytage has taken so long to recoup given her age of just 43.

Sam Armytage and David Koch at Sea World on the Gold Coast.
The television host has been prolific on social media while on her break, basing herself at partner Richard Lavender's estate in the southern highlands and sharing home videos of cooking and relaxing with her dog, Banjo.

Sam Armytage. Picture: Adam Head
A spokeswoman for Sunrise wouldn't comment on the illness but confirmed Armytage would return to Seven's Martin Place studio from Monday.

Natalie Barr has filled in for Armytage in the Sunrise studio alongside co-host David Koch with Sam Mac on weather and Mark Beretta covering sport.

Sam Armytage and David Koch on Sunrise.
Originally published as Sam Armytage back behind the Sunrise desk

Sam Armytage. Picture: Richard Dobson
