Sam helping STEM the reef’s decline

ST ANDREW’S College captain Samuel Rieger has attracted an academic buzz with his work on a virtual reef project with scientists from the Queensland University of Technology.

Samuel’s scientific research has earned him one of 12 Peter Doherty Outstanding Senior Student Awards for Excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in Queensland.

“The research was conducted in the area of social and statistical science using photographic evidence of the Great Barrier Reef and software to map the frequency of coral and other marine distributions,” Samuel said.

“This research is ongoing and aims to lead to a greater understanding of the reef’s populations for conservation and sustainability work.”

Winning students had to demonstrate outstanding contributions in the 16th year of the awards named after the Brisbane-born Nobel Prize-winning scientist.

Samuel was “surprised” and “excited” after receiving word a few months ago via email informing him of the win, but could not tell anyone until Education Minister Grace Grace announced the winners at an awards night on August 9.

“On the night of the awards, I felt very humbled to be among the other students from all around Queensland who have done so many amazing things in the area of STEM,” he said.

“My STEM journey began from an early age at school and I absolutely love it, especially technology and coding.

“My secondary school teachers have all inspired me and I look up to entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

“St Andrew’s has also been instrumental in supporting and guiding me, with so many learning opportunities in the STEM areas both in and outside of the classroom.”

The award carries $5000 which will support his university studies while he pursues his goal of a double degree in mathematics and information technology focusing on statistical maths and computer science.