Sam is really fit to lead us to better health

ON FRIDAY Fitness Australia kicked off its 2020 Australian Fitness Awards online series with a lavish virtual cocktail party to announce the first five winners for this year’s awards.

Held by the nation’s peak fitness industry body, Fitness Australia, the Awards recognise and celebrate individuals, businesses and community groups dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Australians by providing exceptional programs and high quality professional services.

Eumundi local, Samantha Williams from Eumundi Fitness was announced as the winner of this year’s ‘Group Exercise Instructor of the Year’.

Samantha is a group fitness instructor at Eumundi Fitness who has been the inspiration behind a healthy lifestyle change in her community.

As part of her group fitness program she ‘digs deep’ into the clients’ lifestyle, limitations, roadblocks, goals and nutrition habits, with her main passion being working with women, especially mums.

Samantha’s connection to delivering exercise to community groups also include mental health and disability groups, junior Football groups and kids’ groups.

Samantha says it was a lovely surprise and she feels honoured to have been awarded Group Exercise Instructor of the Year.

“I feel so honoured, winning this award is such a lovely confirmation that I am making an impact in my client’s lives – which is the most important thing to me,” Samantha said.

“The Eumundi community is amazing, I wanted to create a safe place, particularly for women, to help them make health and fitness a priority.

“I believe we now have a really strong fitness community and this award just shows me that what I work so hard to achieve, is working.”

Even during the COVID-19 quarantine, Samantha is doing what she can to support the community to stay active and healthy by transitioning her fitness offering online from her home garage.

Samantha is also helping the Filipino community by running virtual workout sessions to help them during this time.