‘Blood-curdling screams’ as wife killed

Sandra Peniamina was stabbed and left with the tip of a knife lodged in her head, a court has been told. Picture: Facebook

WARNING: Graphic detail

A SAMOAN man who denies murdering his wife stabbed her with such force the tip of the kitchen knife he used broke off in her head.

Arona Peniamina, 38, is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to murdering his wife Sandra at their home in Kippa-Ring, north of Brisbane, on March 31, 2016.

He admitted killing her, pleading guilty to a lesser offence of manslaughter, a plea rejected by prosecutors.

"She died on the driveway of that house covered in her own blood, you will hear, most likely killed with a bollard that was taken from the fence line," prosecutor Dzenita Balic told the jury on Monday.

Ms Balic alleges Peniamina punched the mother-of-four and stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife, kicking her when she fell to the ground.

"She wasn't actually going to die from those injuries," Ms Balic said.

Sandra Peniamina was killed in the driveway of her Kippa-Ring home. Picture: Facebook



When Mrs Peniamina tried to escape, her husband followed her, threw her to the ground in the driveway, kicked her again and beat the back of her head with a bollard.

The handle of the knife he used was later found by police underneath the family's parked car, the blade was discovered nearby and it's tip was lodged in the woman's head.

"This was a killing with a murderous intent by him on the basis of a sequence of events," Ms Balic said.

The court heard the couple's relationship had been rocky, Peniamina was concerned his children would be taken from him, and he believed his wife was having an affair.

The jury was shown crime scene photos with blood spattered across the dining room and kitchen floors, on kitchen cupboards and the inside of the front door. Peniamina later told an undercover police officer his wife had tried to kill him, the court heard.

At least one of the couple's children saw the attack and told police of seeing their father "smashing" their mother's head into the floor.

The child talked of feeling unable to do anything, the jury was told. In an emotional testimony, neighbour Michael White recalled hearing a woman inside the Peniamina's home screaming for up to 15 minutes.

Michael White gave evidence in the trial of Arona Peniamina who is charged with the murder of his wife Sandra Peniamina. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP



"(They were) blood-curdling screams. You could tell she was in trouble," he said.

Mr White said he told his mother to call triple-0 and walked to the front of the house, where he found the victim facedown on the driveway and a man crouching nearby.

He told the court he saw one of the couple's children standing in the doorway looking out at the bloodied scene.

The trial continues.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic or family violence call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.