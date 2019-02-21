Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

REGIONAL Australians will be among the first in the world to experience 5G connectivity under a deal between Samsung and Telstra.

Samsung's new generation of Galaxy S10 devices will carry a super spec 5G model - The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which is set to be released in the first half of this year.

"5G speeds will demonstrate unparalleled connectivity and be critical in transforming the way Australians live, work, connect and communicate," Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia said.

The 5G network promises speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G, "bringing-to-life Samsung's vision for a connected future."

Telstra has invested heavily in network upgrades, including regional hubs across Toowoomba and the Gold Coast, to ready for a new wave of super-fast 5G devices.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Telstra has been a global leader in the testing, development and rollout of 5G in Australia and now our customers will be among the first in the world to experience it with Samsung," Telstra Consumer Segment Executive Kevin Teoh said.

Since early testing and the launch of Australia's first 5G site on the Gold Coast in August 2018, Telstra has enabled 5G coverage across 200 sites throughout metro and regional areas.

These include areas of Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Launceston, Toowoomba and of course the Gold Coast.

Samsung Unpacked – New foldable phone revealed: Samsung has unveiled five new flagship smartphones, including the reveal of a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Fold.

Putting these locations in line to be among the first in the world to experience 5G.

With a firm release date yet to be set for the Galaxy S10 5G (due to hit the market during the first half of 2019) the partnership announced today will allow any Telstra customers taking up a plan which includes the new S10+ (4G) device, to receive a free upgrade to the 5G device as soon as they become available.

The free handset changeover is designed to ensure customers taking up the new Galaxy S10+ plans are the first enjoy the 5G technology.

"With more than 200 Telstra 5G-enabled mobile sites online across the nation and growing, our customers taking up this offer will be at the forefront of this revolutionary," Mr Teoh said.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range.

SAMSUNG S10 5G DEVICE

The 5G enabled device is set to be the largest in the new S10 range.

The Galaxy S10 5G will have a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display.

It will also carry the company's largest battery to date, 4500mAh, while also packing in all the improved functionality offered across the S10 range.

Features include wWreless PowerShare, Ultra-sonic fingerprint security and Ultra wide 123 degree camera.

TELSTRA PLAN FOR S10+

At launch Telstra will offer the S10+ 128GB model on their existing 'XL' plans, at $129 per month with 160GB of included data.

S10+ customers will have 21 days to take advantage of the S10 5G upgrade once the device becomes available.

The writer was a guest of Samsung Australia for the launch of the Galaxy S10 range in San Francisco.

