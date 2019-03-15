Samsung's $1500 gift to lure you into 8K television

8K: Samsung is taking pre-orders for its new TVs.

8K: Samsung is taking pre-orders for its new TVs.

SAMSUNG will sell its ultra-premium 8K televisions in Australian stores from April 1 and is throwing in its $1500 flagship Galaxy S10+ phone to sweeten the deal.

The QLED 8K Q900 range be be offered in 65, 75 and 82 inch screen sizes with prices starting at $9999 for the smallest screen. The mid size screen will set you back almost $13,000 while the monster 82 inch screen will sell for just under $17,500.

Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia said the company was commited to delivering the best possible viewing experience for its customers.

"Samsung's QLED 8K offering will set a new standard in what Australians will expect from our ultra-premium offering in home entertainment and is truly something you need to see to understand.

"Australians are buying bigger TVs each year and with a larger screen size comes the need for a clearer, more detailed picture. Samsung QLED 8K technology delivers our best possible viewing experience for the large screen format.

To achieve 8K resolution, the Samsung 8K QLED produces four times more pixels than a 4K UHD TV and 16 times more pixels than a full HD TV.

The Samsung QLED 8K integrates HDR10+ and Ultra Bright III to manage the TV's contrast and colour. Despite the limited native 8K content currently available, the 8K Quantum Processor can recognise and upscale all content whether through a streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB or even mobile mirroring to appear in 8K resolution.