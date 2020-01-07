Samsung’s mind-bending 2030 vision

Find an elusive parking space before even entering a carpark, have a robotic chef prepare tailored meals, hike the Himalayas from your lounge room, workout with a personalized virtual trainer and live in a building that detects water leaks before you even notice.

Oh and then there's Ballie - a cute little rolling robot ball that'll be your best friend.

Welcome to our lives in 2030.

Tech giant Samsung has revealed its vision for the next decade dubbed the 'age of experience' and it all revolves around having people at its centre.

Taking its offering beyond simple TVs and washing machines, Samsung's view of how technology will further infiltrate our lives feels a little hard to comprehend for little ol me sitting here in 2020.

Samsung consumer electronics president H.S. Kim admits there's no flying cars or time travel - a vision he pictured for 2020 when he was a boy - but he does predict we're about to enter another decade of massive technology growth that'll make us even more dependent on our phones than we are today.

Samsung Consumer Electronics President and CEO H.S. Kim delivers the keynote speech at CES Las Vegas, 2020. Photo: Supplied

He wants to turn our connected ecosystem into seamless life experiences, where technology - which will soon by powered by the super-fast 5G network - supports our complex lifestyles by making things more convenient.

In Samsung's world, personalized interactions will be created by combining artificial intelligence and the latest hardware to bring joy to our lives.

It starts with Ballie - a little yellow robot that's a 'life companion' - a rolling ball that understands you, supports you and reacts to your needs to be actively helpful around the house.

Samsung said Ballie could do handy tasks like open the blinds in its owner's home, turn on the TV so the dog could have something to watch, and summon a robotic vacuum to help clean up a mess.

Ballie will be your best friend in 2030.

Mr Kim showed off Ballie's skills in front of a packed-out audience of thousands at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas today with the little yellow ball following him around the stage like a puppy.

Then there's your health. Samsung is personalising workouts using its augmented reality glasses and GEMS system to create immersive experiences.

Users can choose where they want to workout (an option is in a Himalayan mountain setting) and which trainer they want.

The virtual trainer then takes them through a workout with key data collected and analysed to track their performance and form.

Samsung demonstrates its GEMS AR technology. Photo: Tanya French

Then Bot Chef - a robotic arm - can help prepare a healthy post-workout meal in the connected kitchen.

Samsung even plans to make our buildings 'smart' - enabling you to call lifts, turn out lights and find a carpark all with a simple swipe or voice command.

Buildings - fitted with sensors - would also act like a 'central nervous system' - detecting faults like water leaks which would trigger an alert to body corporate for repairs before it even became an issue.

Samsung's packed out keynote at CES Las Vegas. Photo: Tanya French

Then there was something about picnicking in Central Park with virtual dinosaurs but that was too much for my poor brain to process.

Catch you in 2030 when all of this will seem so simple and normal.

The reporter travelled to CES as a guest of Samsung