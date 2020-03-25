Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Billabong Sanctuary corona tourism
Billabong Sanctuary corona tourism
Pets & Animals

Sanctuary confident it can ‘handle any issue’

by EVAN MORGAN
25th Mar 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to close but one beloved Townsville wildlife sanctuary is open for now.

Billabong Wildlife Sanctuary owner Bob Flemming and his wife Del closed for one day to assess the situation in response to the Prime Minister's directive for all non-essential gatherings to close.

But after legal advice the park's 15 full-time, part-time and casual staff will keep working as the park stays open to the public.

Mr Flemming said until the directive was for all non-essential gatherings of 500 people or less to close, the park would stay open and he was confident Billabong Wildlife Sanctuary would weather the coronavirus storm.

"In our 35 years of business we have been through cyclones such as Yasi where we were closed for three months, the monsoonal event last year and right back to the pilots' strike. We are confident we can handle any issue," he said.

He added the recovery would take a lot longer than six months.

Originally published as Sanctuary confident it can 'handle any issue'

More Stories

animals coronavirus covid-19 editors picks nq qld townsville wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus in Noosa: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Noosa: all you need to know today

        News An alarming explosion of coronavirus cases has forced the government to shut down more non-essential sectors and order people to stay at home.

        School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        premium_icon School staffer in lockdown after coronavirus contact

        Health A staff member at a Sunshine Coast primary school is in self-isolation after coming...

        Where Qld’s coronavirus cases have been detected

        premium_icon Where Qld’s coronavirus cases have been detected

        Health Qld COVID-19 hot spots – Where are they?

        Eumundi pool closes, Noosa camping parks will be RV only

        premium_icon Eumundi pool closes, Noosa camping parks will be RV only

        News Latest public amenity closures for Noosa and SCC in the wake of virus containment...