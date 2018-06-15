Sandy a '7' this time

NOOSA has scraped a few wins from the State Government's 2018-2019 Budget, with notable exceptions.

However Noosa MP Sandy Bolton has given herself "7/10” for what she has achieved in the short time she has held the job.

"I was pleased to see our schools in the announcements, with Sunshine Beach State High, along with Cooran and Noosaville state schools receiving more than $2million combined for new buildings and upgrades that included learning areas and extensions to specialist areas,” Ms Bolton said.

"We have incredible schools and this funding is great news.

"Sunshine Beach High has been bursting at the seams, and a new building housing eight classrooms is vital to their ongoing success.

"Cooran State School will be upgrading its outdoor learning centre, while Noosaville State School will upgrade its senior playground and refurbish its prep classes.”

Continuance funding for upgrades in Noosa National Park to the tune of $1.7million was also welcomed.

General departmental funding, while not specific to Noosa, includes $791,000 for specialist homelessness services and $2.214 million for the construction of nine new accommodation units being of particular note, which Ms Bolton is happy about.

"Given the crisis we are experiencing with affordable housing, this is welcome news and it enhances the mix of initiatives that we are currently working on with the community,” she said.

"As I have stated online and at community forums, and now as part of the Discussion Paper on Noosa 360, our affordable housing issue is multi-faceted, and it takes multiple initiatives, some assistance from local and state government and the community will to resolve the challenge.”

Considering the overall balance of the budget, Ms Bolton said some areas have been raised as causes for concern, including those that may add to the increase in the cost of living.

"We have yet to fully ascertain what this means in real terms, however if there are those that impact our residents that are already having difficulty paying their rent, their electricity and basics, I will be reporting back,” she said.

But on other fronts the budget aligned with the aspirations of Noosa.

Ms Bolton was confident the area could realise its potential by the assistance offered through a number of funding buckets.