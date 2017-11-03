Sandy Bolton runs for Noosa

WILL she, won't she, has she?

Yes, she will - and yes, she has.

The big question as to whether popular former Noosa councillor Sandy Bolton would put herself up for state parliament is now answered.

Ms Bolton has formally announced she will nominate as an independent candidate for the seat of Noosa at the state election.

"As an independent member of parliament, I will be directly answerable to our community free of political party constraints," she said.

Ms Bolton said she believed a hung parliament was likely and this would provide independent MPs real leverage.

"Noosa's vote will count like never before," she said.

"This will give me, as an independent, an opportunity to negotiate beneficial outcomes for some longstanding unresolved issues."

Ms Bolton was runner-up for Noosa mayor with more than 12,000 votes at the last council elections in 2016, following 18 months as a councillor, and has been keeping a low-key political profile since, but speculation in the community has always remained high about her ongoing political career.

She has since worked with disability group Sunshine Butterflies and is a founding member of Innovate Noosa and a director of four local Bendigo banks.

She said she would announce a range of policies in coming days.

"It's time for strong action on traffic problems, dangerous roads, reactivating the Noosa Tafe site and public transport," she said.

"The Noosa economy is high on my agenda - it requires much more work to improve diversity and sustainability.

"For 25 years it has been a privilege to live, work and raise my children within this community, which we consider our extended family," Ms Bolton said.

"As an MP, I will ensure Noosa's one voice in parliament is not drowned out by the more populous southern part of our region. I've been a fighter all my life and I'll fight tooth and nail for our community."

Ms Bolton said her term as a councillor gave her first-hand knowledge of dealing with the state and insights into how to negotiate good outcomes.

"I am passionate, committed and driven to see Noosa thrive," she said.

"I'll give the people of Noosa independent and accessible representation without the distracting and diluting filter of having to kowtow to a political party."