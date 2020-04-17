Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

Peregian Skate Park covered in sand to stop skaters from using the facility.

PEREGIAN skaters have been stopped in their tracks after sand was dumped on the Peregian Beach Skate Park as a way of deterring users.

It was not confirmed who put the sand in place, however it can be assumed it was Noosa Council staff, given the Skate Park has been closed as part of the Federal Government's requirements to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This from Noosa Council website, "all play equipment, skate parks and public barbecues across the Shire are closed. This is an indefinite closure of 80 playgrounds, four skate parks, the Tewantin Splash Park and 60 barbecues."

Noosa Council was contacted for comment, but at time of publication had not responded.

The following Noosa Council-run facilities are also closed: