Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Peregian Skate Park covered in sand to stop skaters from using the facility.
Peregian Skate Park covered in sand to stop skaters from using the facility.
News

Sandy solution to deter Coast’s skaters

Matt Collins
17th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEREGIAN skaters have been stopped in their tracks after sand was dumped on the Peregian Beach Skate Park as a way of deterring users.

It was not confirmed who put the sand in place, however it can be assumed it was Noosa Council staff, given the Skate Park has been closed as part of the Federal Government's requirements to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This from Noosa Council website, "all play equipment, skate parks and public barbecues across the Shire are closed. This is an indefinite closure of 80 playgrounds, four skate parks, the Tewantin Splash Park and 60 barbecues."
Noosa Council was contacted for comment, but at time of publication had not responded.

The following Noosa Council-run facilities are also closed:

  • Noosa Aquatic Centre (the NAC).
  • Noosa Leisure Centre
  • Butter Factory Cooroy
  • Noosa Regional Gallery
  • The J
  • Noosa Library Service (Cooroy, Noosaville and Mobile Library)
  • Peregian Digital Hub
  • Council's Customer Service Counter in Pelican street is closed. Customers can still contact council via telephone or online.
peregian skate park
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa business joins forces in timely partnership

        premium_icon Noosa business joins forces in timely partnership

        News Noosa Longboards has always been known for world-class surf craftsmanship with local passion and knowledge, but their latest offering is not what you’d think.

        Exams, schoolies hang in the balance for local Year 12s

        premium_icon Exams, schoolies hang in the balance for local Year 12s

        Education ‘It definitely it will have a big impact on everyone:’ Year’s 12 student shares her...

        IN PHOTOS: $3m Tewantin roadworks take shape

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: $3m Tewantin roadworks take shape

        News Major roadworks are taking shape on one of Tewantin’s busiest streets.

        Five men on the run after spate of break-ins across Coast

        premium_icon Five men on the run after spate of break-ins across Coast

        Crime Five men believed to have fled to Brisbane after thefts