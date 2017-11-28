Sandy the 'queen maker'?

AFTER PARTY: Sandy Bolton workers and supporters gather at Zabes Café in Tewantin following their election day efforts.

NOOSA independent and MP-elect Sandy Bolton could be the 'queen-maker' for Annastacia Palaszczuk, if Labor falls short of the seats it requires to form government.

As of Monday morning, at 43 seats the ALP still required four seats to form a 47-seat majority government with about 10 seats still in play- and Ms Palaszczuk, despite saying she would not form government with One Nation, other minor parties and independents - may have to go cap-in-hand to Ms Bolton. If Labor falls one seat short following the count, it would give Ms Bolton tremendous leverage to demand and receive badly needed services to Noosa as part of a government support deal.

A cautious Ms Bolton said on Sunday she would wait for the result to be declared but was "feeling positive”.

While holding just about over 32% of the primary vote with sitting member, the LNP's Glen Elmes behind her on 29.8%, or a 600-odd primary vote differential - and all other candidates preferencing her either second or third, a win for Ms Bolton appears all but assured. Even the LNP's Glen Elmes, who was the the sitting member, had Ms Bolton as number two on his how-to-vote card.

Ms Bolton said frustration at the major parties was a factor in the outcome and has promised to consult broadly on all contentious issues. "It seems likely that we will benefit from a positive flow of preferences,” she said.

"We're in the position we are today because we identified the key long-term problems the Noosa community wants solved and showed people how we can deliver.”

"Together with hundreds of amazing supporters, we took the fight up to the big parties with a really spectacular grass-roots campaign.

"The vote of the major parties declined dramatically in Noosa.

"Noosa voters wanted to have their values know and to come first,” she said.

Her hit list of priorities were ones she said were shared and well understood by the community and included the Beckmans Road upgrade, the Cooroy railway overpass and reactivating the Tewantin Tafe building, along with more certainty around Noosa hospital's future role and a focus on improving the health of the Noosa River.

Mr Elmes said he was not conceding defeat at this stage as he was likely to make up some ground on postal votes, but was pragmatic about the results.

"There are still postals to come in but I would be lying if I thought I was in with any great chance,” he said.

"The ECQ is just recounting votes it counted yesterday with new votes to be counted tomorrow.

Ms Bolton won the primary count everywhere except Rainbow Beach.