Sandy's minding the gap

COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS: Eadie Hancock from Noosa Shire Council, Nicole Lawson from The Smith Family, Karen Phillips from United Synergies, and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton. Alan Lander

NOOSA MP Sandy Bolton has launched the Noosa Community Partnerships Program.

The pilot has brought together a range of organisations with a clear aim to deliver assistance to children and young people who are unable to access community, sporting or recreational activities.

"There are many families in our community that are experiencing cost-of-living pressures with their children missing out on joining a team, club, activity or program,” Ms Bolton said.

"The sense of belonging adds a huge sense of well-being and positivity in our lives, and the development of skills and passions, networks and fellowship is essential in an influential time of their lives.”

Key support partners The Smith Family, United Synergies and Noosa Shire Council will be providing valuable services around support areas for the participating organisations.

Ms Bolton, in consultation with these "front-liners”, identified a gap in provision of registration costs, uniforms, equipment and transport to participation that the State Government's 'Get Started' program does not accommodate.

"We get government vouchers but usually there is a gap fee; a lot of parents can't afford them so their children miss out,” The Smith Family's family partnership co-ordinator Nicole Rawson said.

"Having Sandy's help will have them able to be involved and participate in sport and community activities.”

Ms Bolton said Get Started was a fabulous initiative, "however it's limited to registration fees, and this pilot aims to fill the gap in the other areas that prevent participation”.

"We have budgeted to initially assist 100 children directly through our community organisations who do amazing work,” she said. "We need to ensure that our youth are connected and engaged as it makes a difference in their lives and impacts longer term on our social fabric.”

Noosa Electorate Community Partnership Program organisations for the 2018/19 year include: Noosa Tigers AFL, Noosa Lions Football, Noosa Pirates Rugby League, Noosa Yacht & Rowing Club, Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club, Tewantin-Noosa Cricket Club, Pomona Community House Skateboard, Duke of Edinburgh Awards Adventure Program and Noosa Sea Scouts.