Noosa independent candidate Sandy Bolton
News

Sandy's sustained pathways approach

by Peter Gardiner
20th Jun 2019 6:00 AM

A NOOSA politician has warned the State Government of the perils of adopting a populate or perish approach to economic growth.

MP Sandy Bolton in her State Budget reply speech challenged the Labor Government to look at more sustainable pathways for Queensland's prosperity.

"Protecting and guiding Queensland's economic growth is essential, however it is important that it is donein a logical way that looks to the future,” MsBolton said.

"There is a question that needs to be answered. Is our economic future dependent on continually increasing population?”

Ms Bolton commended the Government on its difficult task of bringing down the State Budget but was keen to pass on the key messages resonating through Noosa and the broader Queensland community relating to sustainability and affordability.

"We cannot sustainably fund new infrastructure if those assets we already have are not being maintained and operated efficiently, as these new projects may succumb to the same fate, unless we have a strategy that is not heavily reliant on population growth,” MsBolton said.

"And how do we manage and reduce our increasing debt?

"What are the strategies and how are we going to get back our AAA rating?

"There needs to be some assurance around this and how in the face of another global crisis Queenslanders will fare.”

Ms Bolton challenged Labor to look "beyond the big hospitals and cities, to how money could be better invested and utilised to accommodate the pressing needs of those living in rural and regional areas”.

Noosa News

