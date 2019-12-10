Menu
SANTA Claus definitely came to town to massive cheers during the Christmas in Cooroy street prarade.
News

Santa says thanks Cooroy for the Christmas joy

Peter Gardiner
10th Dec 2019 8:30 AM

CHRISTMAS in Cooroy was bursting with festive fun and generous good will.

Great sunny weather, despite the smoke haze, saw thousands turn out for the free family fun events.

The real champions on the day were the Christmas in Cooroy event committee, and the many volunteers who make it happen.

“Can’t wait until next Christmas,” the organisers said.

And Jasmine Hytch posted how our local fireys had a really cool idea: “Thank you so much for allowing the fire trucks to hose the audience again this year. We appreciate all the effort that goes into organising this event every year for our wonderful community.”

One of the biggest cheers made online for Christmas in Cooroy came for the Cooroy Harvest Fresh crew on board one of the many colourful floats as part of the popular Bendigo Bank street parade.

