Santa set for grand sweep up the river

Santa is hopping onboard for the Coast Guard Noosa lolly run this Sunday.

IT’S almost time for Santa to do his annual sweep of the river on one of Noosa’s favourite Christmas treats – the Coast Guard lolly run this Sunday.

Flotilla Commander Ian Hutchings: “We’ll be leaving here (Munna Point) on Sunday December 22, for the lolly run.

“The kids absolutely look forward to it, we always get a huge crowd.

“We come out here, hang a left, straight past the (Noosa River) caravan and throw sweeteners to the kids. We’ll work our way up the river, get up to the marina (at Tewantin) and then head back on the others side for people on the North Shore and anybody else we’ve missed,” Mr Hutchings said.

Father Christmas will be leading the way on the bow and “sometimes we have Mrs Christmas on-board”.

He said apart from raising the Coast Guard Noosa profile “it’s our way of giving back to the community”.

“It’s about the Christmas spirit and cheer. We’ll also be doing the Noosa Christmas Flotilla parade through Noosa Waters.

“We lead the flotilla on Friday (evening), the 20th. It’s a pretty busy time for us getting all this ready.

“We get an awful lot of holidaymakers who are not familiar with the waterways and the bar.”

He said they’re running a pre-Christmas bar crossing course to help improve boaties’ knowledge of this deceptive water entrance.

“We’re just trying to keep people safe and make sure they enjoy their Christmas. It’s probably one of the most dangerous bars, we average probably two assists a week on the bar,” Mr hutchings said.

Coast Guard has 110 volunteers with around 70 on the boat crews and the rest on radio and admin duties.

“It’s a very big operation, we’ve got 450 marine-assist members who are people who have registered their boats, their contact details and everytime they go out they just give us their reference number so we can track them,” Mr Hutchings said.

“If they don’t come back in we start contact them … we count them out and count back in.

“We’re manned 24/7 – there’s already a radio operator on duty here.”

As for Christmas Day, the flotilla will have a boat crew on emeregency standby so as they enjoy their festive dinner they will on be on alert for any call outs.

“We’re very lucky to have volunteers who are very dedicated and take their responsibilities very seriously.”

He said the membership is made up of retired, semi-retired locals and others who own their own businesses and some who are still working full-time.

“They’re people who have a genuine interest in water safety,” he said.

