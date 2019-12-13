Santa suits up for Carols on the River

Santa makes an appearance at Noosa Carols on the River. It's on again in Noosaville this Sunday.

Santa makes an appearance at Noosa Carols on the River. It's on again in Noosaville this Sunday.

IT IS Noosa’s version of joy to the world.

Nothing says Christmas is nearly here like the annual ‘Noosa Carols on the River’. This Sunday night is planned to be just as spectacular as ever with an expected four and half thousand gathering in the Noosaville Lions Park for a night of carolling to celebrate the Christmas season.

Kicking off the evening will be the kid’s performance, a visit from Santa; with a little treat for every child and a very special performance from Noosa local and international singer/songwriter, Wes Carr.

The official entertainment starts at 7pm but come early with your blanket or chair and reserve your patch for your friends and family.

Grab some dinner from one of the food stalls, some festive glow products for the kids and join us for a night of great Christmas entertainment.

This is hosted by the Churches of Noosa, with the support of Noosa Council and many local businesses.

“It is our privilege to join with and our community for such a great even,” a church spokesman said.

“All support is welcome, contact Noosa Church for ways to contribute. On behalf of all the ministers of Noosa we hope and pray you have an amazing and blessed Christmas.”