FLYING SANTA: No sleigh but Santa will fly into the Peregian carols on Sunday night.
News

Santa sure to drop into beachside carols

Michele Sternberg
29th Nov 2019 4:00 PM

SANTA loves to make a grand entrance at the annual Peregian Beach Christmas Carols, and Sunday’s event will be no exception.

This year marks 55 years of the carols at Peregian and it promises to be a celebration for all ages with Christmas carols, live music, food and market stalls.

And, true to form, Santa will skydive into town.

Instead of the traditional fireworks display this year, money will be donated to a local wildlife rescue centre and firefighters, in light of recent bushfires that affected Peregian, Noosa and other parts of Queensland and NSW.

Cost is a gold coin per person on entry. Donations of toys for a local charity can be placed under the wishing tree at the carols.

The event runs from 3-8pm at Peregian Beach Park.

Noosa News

