Santa the ‘super spreader’ falls foul of border police

Santa has penned a letter to Annastacia Palaszczuk and it seems she’s on the Naughty List.

Dear Annastacia,

Hope you had a jolly merry Christmas, mine as always was extremely busy delivering a billion or so presents to all the good little kiddies.

I request you show some decency and lift my emergency quarantine so I may get home to Mrs Claus. How dare you charge me with an illegal flight and border breach.

Is this any way to repay Santa for delivering your wishlist including more than 100 days without community spread and a Jackie-free environment?

You told the world that as an essential worker I had an exemption from the border bans.

Your actions have betrayed the spirit of Christmas even after I delivered to you a Queensland jersey signed by all the Maroons, and I had the elves run up the Gladys voodoo doll you requested.

I’d no sooner pulled into the Coolangatta Pie Shop as I do at the end of my worldwide present deliveries, for the chunky steak and mushy peas before the run home to the North Pole when some of your border wallopers pounced on me.

They nabbed Prancer and the crew, claiming we’re suspects in the Sydney super spreader incident. Well of course I did my usual stopover at Manly for a dip after local deliveries to the Northern Beaches.

Is this a fair cop - how one border hopper claims he was jolly well dudded.

You try circling the globe in a night behind a herd of flatulent reindeer and see if you don’t feel like a quick rinse off in some frothy cleansing surf.

Your boys in blue even asked if I’d been drinking? Well someone has to polish off the beer and bickies the kiddies leave out. I’ve told them I’ve upgraded to an autonomous sleigh, but they made me blow in the bag and said I was .255 over the limit of good cheer.

Now they’ve got me incarcerated in the Surfers Paradise People’s Palace with a bunch of sweaty Swiss backpackers who don’t believe in pandemics let alone Santa.

If you want to get off of my naughty list, tell the Currumbin Bird Sanctuary to release my dear deer, Rudolph is allergic to parrot poo … scrambles his glowing nose radar no end.

Now Anna, just set me free and I won’t go to the media with the list of “toys” I’ve delivered to a certain unmarked post box over the years.

Yours for real, Santa.