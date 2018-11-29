Santa to blaze through town

Tinbeerwah and District Rural Fire Brigade and the Salvation Army will be conducting their Christmas Food Run on November 27.

Tinbeerwah and District Rural Fire Brigade and the Salvation Army will be conducting their Christmas Food Run on November 27. Contributed

While we might be a month away from the man in red delivering good from his sleigh, it is the volunteers in yellow receiving goods in their fire truck that will spread a whole lot of cheer this Christmas.

On Tuesday, November 27 Tinbeerwah and District Rural Fire Brigade and the Salvation Army will hold their annual Christmas Food Run from 4:30pm.

So, residents around Tinbeerwah, Lake MacDonald and Cooroibah, don't be alarmed if you hear a convoy of fire engines and army trucks come past - it is all for a good cause. See below for approximate timetable.

Now in its fifth year, first officer Ines Burkardt said it is a wonderful event that is becoming bigger annually.

"Over the years people have been so generous and they are already waiting for us to arrive,” Ms Burkardt said.

"We collect donations for the Salvation Army to make hampers to give to people in need.”

Ms Burkardt said non-perishable items and small gifts will be greatly appreciated.

"We will take anything you can put in a Christmas hamper.”

The brigade will tinsel up their fire trucks in the festive spirit and Santa will be on board with lots of "goodies” for the children.

Earlier this year the Tinbeerwah volunteer brigade amalgamated with a struggling Cooroibah.

"We are a big brigade now,” Ms Burkardt said.

"We service 2,000 homes across our area and have five trucks.”

Recently they also sent volunteers across the state to help battle blazes as far north as Cairns.

"We are busy firefighters of course but we are here for the community.”

TDRFB thank the community in advance for their support.

"We hope everyone can be a part of the lovely community and give back.”

Tinbeerwah and District Rural Fire Brigade and the Salvation Army will be conducting their Christmas Food Run on November 27. Contributed

Cooroibah run

From 4:45pm: Noosa Banks Drive inculding all streets off Tingala Court and Cooroibah Crescent

From 5:45pm: Silverwood Drive

From 6:00pm: Illoura Place, Woodhaven Way, Devonstone Drive including all side streets

From 7:00pm: Woodhaven Way, Illoura Place, Jirrima Crescent, Amaroo Place, Lake Cooroibah Road

From 7:30pm: Lakeway Drive, Lakeside Drive, Morning Glory Drive, Pines Avenue, Sunset Way, Cassia Avenue

Tinbeerwah/Lake MacDonald run

From 4:30pm: Sunrise Road (Tinbeerwah) Pacific View Drive, Smith Road

From 5:00pm: Kingsgate Road, Patterson Drive

From 5:30pm: Swift Drive (Cooroy), Dianella Court, Lake MacDonald Drive

From 6:00pm: corner of Forest Acres Drive and Lake MacDonald Drive, Kelly Court, Palm Springs Lane, Forest Acres Roundabout to end of drive

From 6:30pm: Koala Crescent, Ironbark Court

From 7:00pm: Corner Forest Acres Drive and Lake MacDonald Drive, Highland Drive

Anyone whose street is not part of the run but wishes to donate can call the brigade on 0429 423 746 with donations accepted until December 30.