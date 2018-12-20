Santa to take a cruise down Noosa River

MAN OF THE MOMENT: Santa will swap his sleigh for a Noosa Coast Guard boat this Sunday.

"DASHING through the snow ...” well, water actually.

A sleigh isn't exactly a popular mode of transport in Noosa so this Sunday Santa will swap it out for a Coast Guard boat.

Santa will take to Noosa River for the annual Coast Guard lolly run from 11am as he makes his way up and down the banks to spread festive cheer.

Flotilla Commander Ian Hutchings said it was an annual event the Coast Guard has run for a long time, which many people look forward to.

"Father Christmas is looking to the Noosa Coast Guard this Sunday,” he said.

"He will have lots of lollies to give to the kids on the banks.

"Everyone enjoys it and Santa has a lot of fun.”

Santa will make his way from the Coast Guard at Munna Beach up to Noosa Marina before circling back.

Mr Hutchings said the children get quite excited when they spot the man in red on the water and many on surf craft paddle up to the boat to say hi to Santa.

Noosa Coast Guard's rescue vessel, named Tom Offerman, will be decked out in true Christmas style for the occasion.

"You'll be able to see us,” Mr Hutchings said.