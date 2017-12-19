Santa's big fall for Christmas has Peregian on song

FLYING SANTA: No sleigh but Santa finds plenty of air on his way to landing at the Peregian carols night.

CHRISTMAS was in free-fall for all the bright reasons as Peregian saw Santa drop in on the beach for one of the many carols night highlights.

More than 1000 looked up at the jolly sight for an event that seems to shine brighter 53 years on since its Yuletide birth.

The carols event was hosted by the not-for-profit East Coast Originals concert presenters, with acts presented by Peregian Beach Hotel.

Originals president Kimberly Ferguson said the Tuesday evening was blessed with perfect weather as carollers of all ages lent their voices to the festivities.

Ms Ferguson said organisers asked the families to "send out the good vibes to the heavens above” and the Christmas spirit prevailed, allowing Santa to arrive in style at 5.45pm thanks to the team from Skydive Australia and his local elves from Skydive Noosa.

The bearded bearer of gifts fell "15,000 feet” to loud cheers.

"Santa then survived the hundreds of children that swarmed him as he made his way to the carols event and spent three hours listening to the Christmas wishes of local kids, parents and even police officers,” she said.

Mason Hope, the Dennis Sisters and Gian had the crowd singing along with a musical show-stopper from the Jason Daniels Band, plus a guest appearance from local artist Carl Wockner and a Christmas message from Noosa Shire Mayor Tony Wellington.

A wishing tree for local children's charity Sunny Kids received generous support while Peregian Beach's own Circus Tribe roved among the crowd as glowing angels and Christmas figures on stilts.

The night finished with a bang, with fireworks sponsored by Ray White Peregian and KC Fireworks going off over the beach .

Ms Ferguson thanked everyone involved in the community-funded event.

"Together we celebrated community, another year of music and laughter,” she said.

