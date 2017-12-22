Santa's gifts mean old IT out the door

NOT JUNK: Don't let this make its way7 into landfill.

NOOSA'S electronic devices made obsolete by Santa's latest offering under the Christmas tree can now be disposed of responsibly at the Eumundi Noosa Rd council landfill.

Last year more than 4.4 million new computers were sold in Australia and many they replaced ended up at Drop Zones.

This is a free government-approved and industry-funded e-waste collection service, handling computers, printers and computer accessories.

Drop Zone CEO Rose Read said Noosa residents put in a great effort to recycle more than 101,300kg of e-waste over the last 12 months to July this year.

"That's over seven kilograms per person, recycling a variety of products including computers, printers, IT accessories, cables and televisions,” Ms Read said.

And the council's Doonan recycling centre is expecting a post-Christmas influx.

"With e-waste growing three times faster than any other type of waste, it's important that the community do the right thing and dispose of their obsolete computers and computer accessories responsibly by recycling them for free at their nearest Drop Zone site,” Ms Read said.

"Computers and computer accessories have the potential to harm the environment if not correctly disposed of. For example, older style CRT monitors contain more than two kilograms of lead and other toxic substances, which if sent to landfill can breakdown and leach into groundwater causing pollution.

"But we know the community is keen to do the right thing with their e-waste.

"This is a great outcome for the community and the environment.”

Residents should visit the

dropzone.org.au website for a full list of acceptable items and drop-off locations.